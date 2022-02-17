Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Up 38.9% in January

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,509,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1,356.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,548 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 926,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,335,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. Big Sky Growth Partners has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.01.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.