BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $76,875.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 31st, Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00.
NASDAQ BIGC traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.56. 1,396,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,427. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
