Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $612.69 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $547.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $667.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $731.41. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 280.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

