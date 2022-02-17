BitBall (BTB) Trading 57.2% Higher This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $173,372.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 57.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,383.41 or 1.00047196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00070667 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00032033 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002430 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00019326 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.00393932 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

