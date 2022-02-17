Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.87. 28,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,470,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.11 million and a P/E ratio of -384.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Bitfarms had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

