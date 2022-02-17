Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 22.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 211.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 321,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,690,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Black Hills by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,079. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

