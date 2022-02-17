Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Black Knight stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.19. 28,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,716. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 53.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Black Knight by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Black Knight by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 50,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Black Knight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

