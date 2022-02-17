BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.79, with a volume of 1475375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

