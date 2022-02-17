BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.26

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.26 and last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 7987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,096 shares of company stock worth $5,601,861. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BlackLine by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BlackLine by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

