Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLN. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $127,691.

Shares of CVE BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.35 million. Research analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

