BlackRock Inc. Has $19.87 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $19,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

CVGI opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.42.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

