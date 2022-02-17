BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,886 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 522,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $20,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 793,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 91,243 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,019.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 107,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $623.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 2.46. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $88.88.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $687,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,376 shares of company stock worth $2,362,390. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

