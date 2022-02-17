BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,466,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accenture plc bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FORG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67. ForgeRock Inc has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 over the last 90 days.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

