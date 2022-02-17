BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Down 30.4% in January

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE BKN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 24,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,749. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (BKN)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.