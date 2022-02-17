BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Down 30.4% in January

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BKN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 24,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,749. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,494,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

