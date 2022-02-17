Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMAQU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,105,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $315,000.

NASDAQ BMAQU traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43.

