Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.93.

BE stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 3.66.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 890.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after buying an additional 1,008,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bloom Energy by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 922,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

