Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,317. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Blucora has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $961.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $324,043.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 127,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,451,000 after buying an additional 89,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 42,980 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.