Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.73 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS.

BPMC traded down $5.80 on Thursday, hitting $69.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,918. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.