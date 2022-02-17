BMO Capital Markets Cuts Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $47.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 101,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,504,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. Exelon has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $44.02.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

