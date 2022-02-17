Bonded Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,027.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00106954 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

