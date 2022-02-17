boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.78

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHOOY shares. Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.50.

Get boohoo group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.