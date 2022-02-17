Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 83.46%.

Shares of NYSE BORR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 11,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,429. The firm has a market cap of $118.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,424.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 149,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.