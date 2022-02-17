Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of BRRDF opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Borregaard ASA has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

