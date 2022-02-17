Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Shares of BRRDF opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Borregaard ASA has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.
About Borregaard ASA
