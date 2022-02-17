Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives $243.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BYDGF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

OTCMKTS BYDGF traded down $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.23. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $214.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average of $175.49.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.