Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 220 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,214,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,347.8% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 715,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after buying an additional 704,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.