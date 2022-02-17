Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $925,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after buying an additional 988,974 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,967,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,266,000 after buying an additional 269,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

