Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 308.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $265.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.20.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

