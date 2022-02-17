Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 115 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 78,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 11.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 312,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 32,031 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 385,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.