Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.20). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.04. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

