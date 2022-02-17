Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in January

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,531,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 1,133,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,551.7 days.

Shares of BMBLF opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Brambles has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

