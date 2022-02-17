Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 862,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $131.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.90. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,930,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,964,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,996,000 after buying an additional 386,505 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,619,000 after buying an additional 292,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after acquiring an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.