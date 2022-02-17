Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 862,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.
Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $131.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.90. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 0.92.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,930,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,964,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,996,000 after buying an additional 386,505 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,619,000 after buying an additional 292,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after acquiring an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
