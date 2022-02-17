Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BCOV. Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of BCOV opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 18.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 743,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,187,000 after acquiring an additional 333,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Brightcove by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $7,947,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Brightcove by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,645 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

