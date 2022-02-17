Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Brightcove’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 42,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,593. The firm has a market cap of $319.69 million, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCOV. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 70,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

