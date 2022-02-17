Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Brightcove’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BCOV stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 42,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,593. The firm has a market cap of $319.69 million, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $25.26.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCOV. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
