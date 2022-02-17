Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.
NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 1,313,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,360. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $319.69 million, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73.
In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Brightcove by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,645 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $7,947,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brightcove (BCOV)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.