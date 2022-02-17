Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 1,313,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,360. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $319.69 million, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Brightcove by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,645 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $7,947,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

