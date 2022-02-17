BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BSIG stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,070,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 844,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 810,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

