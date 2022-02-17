Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Major Shareholder Sells $585,569.75 in Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $585,569.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Just Rocks, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 13th, Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86.
Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $20.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43.
BRLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
