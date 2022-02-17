British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.77) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.65) to GBX 3,400 ($46.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.98) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,691 ($49.95).
LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,439 ($46.54) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,985.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,751.60. The stock has a market cap of £78.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($46.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
