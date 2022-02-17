British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.77) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.65) to GBX 3,400 ($46.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.98) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,691 ($49.95).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,439 ($46.54) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,985.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,751.60. The stock has a market cap of £78.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($46.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

