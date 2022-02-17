British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Raised to GBX 3,550 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($41.95) to GBX 3,550 ($48.04) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.98) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.77) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,400 ($46.01) to GBX 4,200 ($56.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,691 ($49.95).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,439 ($46.54) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £78.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($46.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,985.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,751.60.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.