British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Declares $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7354 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
British American Tobacco has raised its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.
Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $46.93 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
