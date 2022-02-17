British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Declares $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7354 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

British American Tobacco has raised its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $46.93 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in British American Tobacco by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.