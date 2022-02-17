British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Raises Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.7354 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

British American Tobacco has raised its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 3,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

