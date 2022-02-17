Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 43.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.3% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $3,247,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,355,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

AVGO traded down $14.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $583.07. 28,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $610.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

