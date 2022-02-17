Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Up 63.7% in January

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the January 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after buying an additional 1,620,453 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after buying an additional 1,418,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 443,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $3,680,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,464,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRMK opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

