Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.40. 6,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,873. The company has a market cap of $320.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,130,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,746,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

