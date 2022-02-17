Brokerages Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.73. FOX posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,161,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,653. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. FOX has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.