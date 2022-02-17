Brokerages Anticipate Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.30. Omnicom Group posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $84.72. 6,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $65.33 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

