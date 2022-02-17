Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report $13.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $69.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $70.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $113.80 million, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $124.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

SQNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQNS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 59,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,154. The firm has a market cap of $590.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

