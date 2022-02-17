Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.69 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $45.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.07 million to $48.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.45 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $70.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 161,050 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. 32,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,276. The company has a market cap of $221.28 million, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 635.29%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

