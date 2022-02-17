Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $919.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce sales of $919.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $778.60 million. First Solar posted sales of $609.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Solar.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

FSLR stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,364. First Solar has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,803 shares of company stock worth $174,050. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

