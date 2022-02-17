Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report $456.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.50 million and the lowest is $451.66 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $182.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 625.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.24. 729,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,826. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

