Brokerages Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PSTL opened at $17.79 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $243.40 million, a PE ratio of 161.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 827.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 51,302 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 147,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

